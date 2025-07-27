Alarm raised over mass starvation tactics in Gaza. Body found in water at Arkles Bay. Firefighters to go on strike. Video / NZ Herald

At least 11 people have been injured in a stabbing at a Walmart store in the Midwestern state of Michigan, with police saying it appeared to be a random attack.

The suspect was in custody, Grand Traverse County Sheriff Michael Shea told a press conference.

“Based on the information that we have at this time, it appears they were random acts,” Shea said of the attack in Traverse City, Michigan.

“The victims were not predetermined,” he said, adding that the suspect, a Michigan resident, apparently acted alone.

Six victims were in critical condition late on Saturday (local time) and five were in serious condition, Munson Healthcare said in a statement.