MI6 puts out call to aspiring spies on dark web

Dominic Nicholls
Daily Telegraph UK·
4 mins to read

MI6 has opened a dark web portal to recruit spies with global intelligence. Photo / Getty Images

MI6, Britain’s Secret Intelligence Service, has set up a portal on the dark web to recruit spies in the fight against Russia.

The messaging platform, called Silent Courier, will provide a secure connection to allow anyone to offer their services to the spy agency from anywhere in the world.

Using

