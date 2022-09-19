A magnitude 7.6 earthquake shook Mexico's central Pacific coast. Photo / EMSC/Twitter

A magnitude 7.6 earthquake has shaken Mexico's central Pacific coast, setting off an earthquake alarm in the capital.

There were no immediate reports of damage from the quake that hit at 1.05pm Monday local time (6.05am today NZT), according to the US Geologic Survey, which had initially put the magnitude at 7.5.

It said the quake was centred 37km southeast of Aquila near the boundary of Colima and Michoacan states and at a depth of 15.1km.

Michoacan's Public Security department said there were no immediate reports of significant damage in that state beyond some cracks in buildings in the town of Coalcoman.

According to Tsunami.gov, there is a threat to the local Mexican coast. There is no tsunami threat to Hawaii.

#Earthquake (#sismo) confirmed by seismic data.⚠Preliminary info: M7.4 || 13 km SE of Coalcomán de Matamoros (#Mexico) || 8 min ago (local time 13:05:16). Follow the thread for the updates👇 pic.twitter.com/1J52XVVan4 — EMSC (@LastQuake) September 19, 2022

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum also tweeted that there were no reports of damage in the capital

Alarms for the new quake came less than an hour after quake alarms warbled in a nationwide earthquake simulation marking major, deadly quakes that struck on the same date in 1985 and 2017.

- AP