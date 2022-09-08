Memphis active shooter identified as 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly. Photo / Twitter

A man who drove around Memphis shooting at people during an hours-long spree, apparently streamed live on Facebook, has now been arrested, police said.

Memphis police spokeswoman Karen Rudolph said 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly was taken into custody after 9pm local time in the Whitehaven neighbourhood.

That was about two hours after police warned residents to shelter in place and sent out an alert saying a man driving a light blue Infiniti was responsible for multiple shootings in the city. Police said he later switched vehicles to a grey Toyota SUV.

It was not immediately known if anyone had been killed. Police said he recorded his actions on Facebook.

*****UPDATE 9:28 PM******



SUSPECT IS IN CUSTODY



Ezekiel D. Kelly



Please follow our social media platforms for updates.



Please avoid the area of Ivan Road & Hodge Road — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 8, 2022

The University of Memphis sent a message to students saying a shooting had been reported near the campus. Rhodes College, which in about 4 miles (6km) away from the university, advised students on and off campus to shelter in place.

The area where Kelly was arrested was about 11 miles from the University of Memphis and about 12 miles from Rhodes College.

"If you do not have to be out, stay indoors until this is resolved," Memphis police said on Twitter, before the arrest.

Rudolph told WMC-TV that police did not know of a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information was asked to call 911.

#BREAKING: Memphis police have Poplar Avenue eastbound blocked at Cleveland. Suspect is believed to have car jacked somebody at Poplar and evergreen. pic.twitter.com/uP90or18y4 — Joyce Peterson (@MemphoNewsLady) September 8, 2022

Memphis recently has been shaken by several high-profile killings in recent weeks, including the shooting of a pastor during a daylight carjacking in her driveway, the shooting of an activist during an argument over money, and the slaying of a woman who was abducted while she was on a pre-dawn run.

Court records show in February of 2020, Kelly, then 17, was charged as an adult with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, using a firearm to commit a dangerous felony and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon. Circumstances of the case were not immediately known.

Records show he pleaded guilty to three years in prison. It was not immediately known how much of the sentence he served.