A Victorian teacher, Eleanor Yorke, has been suspended from teaching for three years over a sexual relationship with a former student. Photo / news.com.au

A Victorian teacher who began a sexual relationship with an ex-student within two years of them graduating has been suspended from the profession for three years.

Eleanor Yorke was sacked from Carey Grammar in Melbourne after it was discovered she had sent 35,000 messages to a then-student before later having a sexual relationship with them.

She accepted allegations of serious misconduct at a Victoria Institute of Teaching hearing in March.

The allegations were first raised by the school in May 2023 and a month later her employment was terminated.

She faced a hearing earlier this year after it was alleged she violated her professional relationship with the then-student, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, by having personal conversations with them.