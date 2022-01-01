Melbourne man set himself on fire after shouting about vaccine mandates

The man set himself and his car alight on Church St over Victoria's vaccine mandates. Photo / Herald Sun

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after he set himself on fire while screaming about vaccine mandates.

The man was seen when he emerged from a burning car in Richmond, Victoria while shouting about Covid vaccines.

The Herald Sun reported he was first seen around 8pm on Church St.

One woman who helped restrain the man, and asked not to be named, told the Herald Sun the man's skin was burning until he was covered with water.

"His skin was burning, he was on fire," she said.

"His skin is stuck to (my) shirt. He was off his face screaming about the mandates."

Both police and paramedics were called to the grizzly scene to treat and apprehend the man.

He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Another witness who was dining nearby said the man "poured gas on himself and on his car" saying the act was "on purpose". The witness said the man had been screaming "no vax ID".

Officers have cordoned off the street with police tape.

Crime scene photographers arrived at the scene on Saturday evening capturing what evidence they could and other investigators searched the ground and tram tracks near the burnt car.

This comes two weeks after Victoria loosened restrictions for unvaccinated Australians.

The Victorian Government made sweeping changes to the state's Covid-19 restrictions ahead of Christmas, particularly surrounding retail settings.

Health Minister Martin Foley said the new public health orders were essential for "maintaining the pillars of our vaccinated economy".

Under the changes, people no longer need to be fully vaccinated in order to access non-essential retail, real estate inspections and auctions, places of worship, weddings and funerals.

However, people must be vaccinated in order to access hairdressing and beauty services in Victoria.

According to Covid Live, 91 per cent of Victoria is fully vaccinated.