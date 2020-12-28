Melbourne horror crash: Porsche driver Richard Pusey hospitalised after 'disturbance'

Richard Pusey allegedly fled the scene of a fatal crash that killed four police officers. Photo / Supplied

Neighbours of Porsche driver Richard Pusey say he was "raving" on his rooftop before police forced their way inside his home after a disturbance overnight.

Specialist police stormed Pusey's home due to concerns over his welfare after he refused to let officers inside.

Police were called to the property about 11.30pm on Sunday after reports of yelling and windows being smashed.

"Responding officers held concerns for the welfare of those involved after it was reported people could be heard yelling and windows were being smashed," a Victoria Police spokeswoman said.

"The resident of the home was contacted by police but did not provide access to the property.

"Police cordoned off the area, and critical incident response team officers negotiated with the man before he surrendered to police without incident."

Officers forced entry to the property and found Pusey, 42, on the roof.

He was taken to St Vincent's Hospital for assessment.

One neighbour said Pusey started "blasting" loud dance music about 9pm

About 12.30am, the neighbour said he heard loud shouting and discovered Pusey was "ranting" on the rooftop of his apartment.

"If I remember correctly, he was saying: 'You broke her heart'," he said.

"Oh, he was raving. It would go soft for a little bit and then it would get loud again."

The neighbour, a Fitzroy resident, said it was the first time he had heard Pusey ranting on his rooftop.

But he said the apartment was known to locals due to frequent loud music playing at all hours.

There also seemed to be multi-coloured flashing disco lights installed in the "beautiful" apartment.

"The issue the neighbourhood has is that he plays what I'd describe as dance music really loud and sometimes late at night," the neighbour said.

He said he had been forced to purchase noise-cancelling headphones for a family member specifically because of the loud music playing in Pusey's apartment at late hours while they were trying to sleep.

"It's increased recently," he said.

"When he came out (on bail) it was quiet for a while, and in the last three weeks or something it seems to have ramped up."

He said police advised residents to keep away from Pusey.

"All the neighbours want is peace and quiet, and to live without disturbance," he said.

Pusey's lawyer Chris McLennan said he had been released from hospital and back into police custody after the late night disturbance at his warehouse-style apartment.

McLennan told NCA NewsWire his client was "lucid" and "seemed to be okay".

Footage of the incident showed Pusey yelling from the roof as red and blue emergency lights illuminated the street.

No charges have been laid.

A woman was also home at the time but was not injured and is assisting police with their investigation.

The investigation is ongoing

It is expected police will investigate whether Pusey breached any of his strict bail conditions during the late-night incident.

On Monday morning, the entry to the mortgage broker's house had been blocked off with wooden boards.

The metal door where police forced their way in was bent and buckled, and shutters had been pulled down on all six street-facing windows.

Police executed a search warrant overnight and remained at the scene until about 10am on Monday.

Pusey was released on bail on October 16 and is due to face trial for a string of charges relating to the April 22 Eastern Freeway crash that killed four Victoria Police officers.

They include the rare charge of outraging public decency, brought because the Porsche driver allegedly filmed and taunted Senior Constable Lynette Taylor as she died.

Senior Constable Kevin King and constables Glen Humphris and Josh Prestney were also killed in the tragedy.

Pusey is also charged with reckless conduct endangering serious injury, possess a drug of dependence, reckless conduct endangering death, and minor offences.

He is separately fighting charges of theft and assault stemming from a previous incident in October 2018, where he allegedly fought with a man and stole a pair of car keys.

The truck driver who hit the police officers, Mohinder Singh, pleaded guilty this month to 10 counts in relation to the fatal crash, including four charges of culpable driving causing death.

The four police officers had pulled over Pusey for allegedly speeding and were standing in the emergency lane when Singh veered into the scene, killing the officers.

Singh, who hadn't slept and was on an ice bender, told police he had been seeing a witch in the lead-up to the tragedy.

Singh faces a pre-sentence plea hearing in March.