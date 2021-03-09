Melbourne freeway crash: Porsche driver admits filming dying police officer

Richard Pusey. Photo / Andrew Henshaw, News Corp Australia

The Porsche driver involved in a horrific freeway crash in Melbourne, Australia that killed four police officers has pleaded guilty to three charges in court.

Richard Pusey pleaded guilty in the County Court of Victoria today to charges relating to the April 2020 crash, when a truck driver ploughed into four officers who had pulled Pusey over for speeding.

"Guilty," the 42-year-old told Judge Trevor Wraight when asked to enter his plea at an arraignment.

The charges include the rare charge of outraging public decency, brought because Pusey filmed police officer Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor as she was dying.

He reportedly said "now you've ****ed my ****ing car" and "all I wanted to do was go home and have some sushi", and took two video recordings on his phone as the police officer took her final breaths.

The mortgage broker then left the scene with a witness.

He also pleaded guilty today to possessing a drug of dependence and reckless conduct endangering serious injury.

Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor and Constable Joshua Prestney. Photos / Victoria Police

Wearing a green prison jumper and a blue mask, he appeared over video link from the Melbourne Remand Centre, where he remains in custody after his bail was revoked in December.

On April 22, 2020, Pusey was pulled over for speeding in his Porsche on the Eastern Freeway in Kew, in Melbourne's east.

Four police officers attended: Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor, First Constable Glen Humphris, Senior Constable Kevin King and Constable Josh Prestney.

The police officers were standing in the emergency lane while Pusey was urinating on an embankment away from the road.

About 5.35pm truck driver Mohinder Singh ploughed into the scene in a prime mover, killing the four officers.

Constable Glen Humphris, left, and Senior Constable Kevin King. Photos / Victoria Police

Singh was on a drug bender, hadn't slept in days, and was hallucinating about a witch, he later told police.

The truck driver pleaded guilty in December to 10 charges, including four counts of culpable driving causing death, as well as drug trafficking and ammunition charges. He will be sentenced at a later date.

Connect Logistics boss Simiona Tuteru, who is accused of allowing Singh on the road despite his drug-affected state, is fighting four charges of manslaughter relating to the crash.

Pusey will next appear for a plea hearing in the County Court on March 31.