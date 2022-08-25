Mohinder Singh mowed down four Victoria Police officers in April 2020. Photo / NCA NewsWire / David Crosling

The Eastern Freeway truck driver who mowed down and killed four police officers has had his sentence slashed on appeal.

Mohinder Singh was originally sentenced to 22 years behind bars after he ploughed his truck into the four officers in the emergency lane of the Melbourne road in April 2020.

The Cranbourne man had his punishment reduced by 3½ years on Thursday, arguing the original sentence was excessive and the non-parole period too long.

His sentence was reduced to 18 years and six months with a non-parole period of 14½ years.

Singh's original non-parole period was 18½ years.

The Court of Appeal said the reduction was granted because of new evidence that was not before the sentencing judge.

Mohinder Singh was sleep-deprived and high on ice when his work vehicle hit four police officers. Photo / Twitter

Nine days after Singh was sentenced, police accepted his longstanding offer to co-operate with authorities by giving evidence in the criminal trial of his supervisor, Simiona Tuteru.

The truck driver was sleep-deprived and high on ice when he took the wheel on the evening of April 23, 2020.

Singh's work vehicle veered across four lanes of the Eastern Freeway before ploughing into Senior Constables Lynette Taylor and Kevin King and Constables Glen Humphris and Joshua Prestney.

All four died in what was the biggest loss of police lives in a single incident in Victorian history.

The officers were on the freeway after pulling over Richard Pusey, who was clocked speeding at 149km/h in his black Porsche.

He was urinating on the side of the road and avoided being hit.