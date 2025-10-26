Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Meet those who say no to AI - some students, workers, artists are trying to avoid using the tools

Lisa Bonos
Washington Post·
8 mins to read

Man using Laptop With AI, Artificial Photo / 123rf

Man using Laptop With AI, Artificial Photo / 123rf

Some of Ellen Rugaber’s high school teachers allow students to use artificial intelligence for schoolwork, but she prefers not to.

“It’s part of growing up to learn how to do your own work,” said the 16-year-old, who attends school in Arlington, Virginia.

She doesn’t want to off-load her thinking

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save