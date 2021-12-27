Massive explosion rocks Canberra street, with one man in hospital

A huge explosion has rocked a shopping strip in Belconnen, causing a trail of destruction and sending one man to hospital. Video / Archie Staines via Twitter

An explosion in Canberra has destroyed several stores and sent a man to hospital.

The blast in Rae St, Belconnen unfolded about 7.30pm on Monday, with a string of businesses including a kebab store gutted by fire.

Several other properties were also damaged by fire and smoke.

Massive explosion in Belconnen, Canberra. Photo / @Marcdawson, Twitter

Security camera footage reveals the moment the explosion set off, showering neighbouring buildings with debris and narrowly missing bystanders in the car park.

The blast left behind a wreck of twisted metal, shattered glass and debris across the area.

ACT Police Detective Acting Inspector Emily McCallum said it was lucky more people weren't hurt.

"It's in a very well used area, there are a lot of local takeaway places, service stations, and things like that," she told reporters.

"So, yes, (we're) obviously very, very grateful that there was only one person injured."

Firefighters attended the scene to extinguish blazes in several premises.

Paramedics also attended, taking one man to hospital for treatment.

Massive explosion in Canberra tonight. One person in hospital and at least one shop has been obliterated, others hundreds of metres away have had windows blown out. Waiting for more details. @7NewsAustralia pic.twitter.com/AVI4OtDVtF — Rob Scott (@Rob7Scott) December 27, 2021

The full extent of the damage is still being determined.

Several roads in the area were closed, and expected to remain closed into Tuesday morning.

ACT Policing said the cause of the fire is not known, and remains under investigation.

Police have already spoken to several witnesses, but anyone who witnessed the explosion who has not yet talked to police is asked to contact ACT Policing Operations on 131444, quoting reference number P2042617.