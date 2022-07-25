A bike and person's belongings are seen on the sidewalk behind police tape at the scene of a shooting in Langley, British Columbia. Photo / Darryl Dyck, via AP

Canadian police have said there are several victims after a shooting in the country's west apparently targeting homeless people.

Pictures from the scene have shown at least one police vehicle riddled with bullets following an apparent shootout.

At 6.15am local time, emergency alerts were sent out to residents in the city of Langley, British Columbia, warning of "multiple shooting scenes".

There were said to be several shooting incidents in the city centre of Langley and another in a suburb close by.

A police vehicle is pictured with multiple gun shots through the window near 200th street and Langley Bypass after RCMP issued an active shooter alert in Langley, B.C on Monday, July 25, 2022. (Ben Nelms/ @cbcnewsbc) #LangleyShooting pic.twitter.com/lcREMVQOjf — Ben Nelms (@Ben_Nelms) July 25, 2022

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) reported that police said homeless people were specifically targeted in the attack. There have been reports of at least one death but that information is still being confirmed.

Reuters reported the Royal Canadian Mounted Police as saying there were several victims but it wasn't clear what that meant in terms of any deaths.

"We do have a male suspect in custody. However, we are ruling out any other outstanding individuals before we stand the emergency alert down," Sergeant Rebecca Parslow told the CBC.

A police officer stands near a RCMP vehicle with bullet holes in the windshield and driver's side window at the scene of a shooting. Photo / Darryl Dyck via AP

The alert described the man as white with dark hair wearing brown overalls and a blue and green camouflage T-shirt with a red logo on the sleeve.

Police advised people to say away from Langley's CBD, which is located 47km southeast of Vancouver.

The US Sun has reported that several people were gunned down in the street.

Canada has stricter firearms laws in place and far fewer shootings than the United States.

Investigators arrive at the scene of a fatal shooting on July 14, 2022. Photo / Darryl Dyck via AP

The deadliest gun rampage in Canadian history happened in 2020 when a man disguised as a police officer shot people in their homes and set fires across the province of Nova Scotia, killing 22 people.

The country overhauled its gun-control laws after an attacker named Marc Lepine killed 14 women and himself in 1989 at Montreal's Ecole Polytechnique college.

It is now illegal to possess an unregistered handgun or any kind of rapid-fire weapon in Canada. To purchase a weapon, the country also requires training, a personal risk assessment, two references, spousal notification and criminal record checks.

- Additional reporting from Associated Press