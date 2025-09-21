Advertisement
Man’s workplace outburst led to unexpected dementia diagnosis

Bek Day
news.com.au·
6 mins to read

Patrick Dare, pictured with partner Tanya Roach, was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

When Patrick Dare was called into his first-ever HR review at the age of 54, he finally had to be honest with himself.

“I’d had a high-level career in IT sales for the last 35 years and I’d never had any issues with my performance until then,” Dare told news.com.au.

