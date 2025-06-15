Boelter fled on foot after exchanging gunfire with officers after the second shooting.

On Sunday, officers located another car related to Boelter in a rural area about a 90-minute drive west of Minneapolis, the Sibley County Sheriff’s Office told AFP.

Residents were warned of the find and agents are scouring the area, the office said without explaining how the vehicle is related to the suspect.

Officials have issued security alerts in South Dakota and other states as the hunt proceeds, US Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota said on Sunday as she mourned her slain friend, Democratic state Representative Hortman.

“I am concerned about all our political leaders, political organisations,” she said.

“It was politically motivated, and there clearly was some throughline with abortion because of the groups that were on the list, and other things that I’ve heard were in this manifesto. So that was one of his motivations.”

As Speaker of the Minnesota House of Representatives from 2019 to January 2025, Hortman was committed to legislation that protected reproductive rights in the state, local media reported.

‘Bring the tone down’

America is bitterly divided politically as President Donald Trump embarks on his second term and routinely insults his opponents. Political violence is becoming more and more common.

Trump himself survived an assassination attempt last year. An assailant with a hammer attacked the husband of then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in 2022. And Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro’s home was set on fire this year.

“We need to bring the tone down,” Klobuchar said on CNN.

US Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky, himself attacked by a neighbour in 2017, told NBC “nothing brings us together more than, you know, mourning for somebody else who’s in political life, Republican or Democrats”.

On Saturday, the FBI released a photo that appears to show Boelter wearing a mask as he stands outside the home of one of the lawmakers.

It is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to his arrest and conviction.

The shootings came on the day a dramatic split screen showed America divided: hundreds of thousands of protesters across the country took to the streets to rally against Trump as the President presided over a big military parade in Washington – a rare spectacle criticised as seeking to glorify him.

Trump has condemned the killing of Hortman and her husband Mark and the wounding of state Senator John Hoffman and his wife Yvette.

In a conversation on Sunday with ABC News, Trump was asked if he planned to call Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, who was Kamala Harris’ running mate in the election Trump won last year.

“Well, it’s a terrible thing. I think he’s a terrible governor. I think he’s a grossly incompetent person,” the President said. “But I may, I may call him, I may call other people too.”

