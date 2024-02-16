A lion at Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park in India mauled a man to death after the man jumped a 7m fence to take a selfie with the beast.

A lion at Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park in India mauled a man to death after the man jumped a 7m fence to take a selfie with the beast.

A man has been mauled to death by a lion at a zoo after he climbed over a 7.6m fence to take a selfie with the beast.

Prahlad Gujjar from Rajasthan, India, entered the non-public enclosure that housed the lion at Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park by climbing over the fence.

Desperate for a selfie, the 38-year-old ignored a zookeeper’s warning to step away from the lion and continued to get closer to the large cat.

Before the zookeeper could intervene, Dongalpur the lion mauled the man to death.

The zoo claimed the man was in an intoxicated state and didn’t know what he was doing.

Investigating authorities are currently conducting a post-morten on the man’s body and will look into whether he was intoxicated when jumping into the encousure.

A lion at Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park in India mauled a man to death after the man jumped a 7m fence to take a selfie with the beast.

Gujjar was alone at the zoo when the deadly incident happened.

Dongalpur has been moved to a cage and is being kept under observation since the deadly attack.

The zoo has three lions including Dongalpur.The others are called Kumar and Sundari.

The incident comes just days after a British woman travelling around India drowned in front of her son at a coastal temple.

The 84-year-old was touring Mamallapuram in southeast India when they visited a beach on the Bengal sea.

The strong tide pulled the woman away from the beach.

Despite her son’s best efforts to save her, he was unable to. Her body washed ashore an hour later.



