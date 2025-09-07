Advertisement
Man is identified 52 years after he vanished, bringing ‘rest’ to his sisters

By Rylee Kirk
New York Times·
5 mins to read

Human remains found in Ontario, Canada, in 1980 have been identified as Eric 'Ricky' Singer, from Cleveland, Ohio. He was last seen in Ohio, in October, 1973. Photo / Ontario provincial police

Eric Singer was a true child of the 1960s.

With long hair, bell bottoms and a guitar slung over his shoulder, he quit university and, to escape the potential of fighting in Vietnam, he considered leaving Ohio in the United States for Canada.

In 1973, at the age

