A man was detained after he aimed a handgun at point-blank range toward Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernández in what President Alberto Fernández called a homicide attempt.

"A man pointed a firearm at her head and pulled the trigger," the president said in a national broadcast. He said the gun didn't fire.

Video from the scene broadcast on local television channels shows Fernández exiting her vehicle surrounded by supporters outside her home when a man can be seen extending his hand with what looks like a pistol and the vice president ducks.

The man, who had not been identified, was detained seconds into the incident.

Supporters surrounding the person appear shocked at what is happening amid the commotion in the Recoleta neighbourhood of Argentina's capital.

"A person who was identified by those who were close to him who had a gun was detained by [the vice president's] security personnel. They set him aside, found the weapon, and now it must be analysed," Security Minister Aníbal Fernández told local cable news channel C5N.

The minister said he wanted to be careful in providing details until the investigation learned more. There was no official comment on whether the gun was real.

Unverified video posted on social media shows the pistol almost touched Fernández's face.

State-owned news agency Télam reported that the alleged gunman was identified as Fernando Andrés Zabak, a Brazilian citizen. Authorities did not confirm his identity.

Despite the open questions, government officials were quick to describe the incident as an assassination attempt.

"When hate and violence are imposed over the debate of ideas, societies are destroyed and generate situations like the one seen today: an assassination attempt," Economy Minister Sergio Massa said.

Ministers in President Alberto Fernández's government issued a news release saying they "energetically condemn the attempted homicide" of the vice president. "What happened tonight is of extreme gravity and threatens democracy, institutions and the rule of law," reads the release.

Former President Mauricio Macri also repudiated the attack. "This very serious event demands an immediate and profound clarification by the judiciary and security forces," Macri wrote on Twitter.

The US ambassador to Argentina, Marc Stanley, also commented on Twitter: "We're relieved to hear that Vice President @CFKArgentina is fine. The United States joins with Argentina and all peaceful people in rejecting violence, extremism and hate everywhere."

Supporters of the vice president have been gathering in the streets surrounding her home since last week, when a prosecutor called for a 12-year sentence for Fernández as well as a life-long prohibition in holding public office as part of a case involving alleged corruption in public works during her 2007-2015 presidency. Fernández, who is not related to the current president, has denied all charges.

When Fernández leaves her apartment every day at around noon, she greets supporters and signs autographs before getting in her vehicle to go to the Senate. She repeats the same routine every evening.

Tensions have been running high in the upper class Recoleta neighbourhood since the weekend, when the vice president's supporters clashed with police in the streets surrounding her apartment amid an effort by law enforcement officers to clear the area. Following the clashes what had been a strong police presence around the vice president's apartment was reduced.

Allies of the vice president quickly pointed the finger at the opposition for what they say is hateful speech that promotes violence. In recent days, several key officials have said opposition leaders were looking for a fatality.

"This is a historic event in Argentina that must be a before-and-after," Buenos Aires Gov. Axel Kicillof said.

Regional leaders also condemned the attack.

"We send our solidarity to the vice president in this attempt against her life," Venezuela's President Nicolás Maduro said on Twitter.

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva, who is a candidate in that nation's presidential election next month, also expressed solidarity with Fernández, calling her a "victim of a fascist criminal who doesn't know how to respect differences and diversity."