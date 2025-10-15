Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World
Updated

Man charged with murder over US teen’s livestreamed suicide

AFP
3 mins to read

A German-Iranian man, known as 'White Tiger', was charged with 204 crimes, including murder. Photo / 123rf

A German-Iranian man, known as 'White Tiger', was charged with 204 crimes, including murder. Photo / 123rf

A man accused of luring children worldwide into a sadistic online abuse network was charged by German prosecutors Wednesday with hundreds of crimes – including murder, for a 13-year-old American’s livestreamed suicide.

Using the pseudonym “White Tiger”, the 21-year-old Hamburg man, a German-Iranian national, allegedly victimised more than 30 children

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

SUICIDE AND DEPRESSION

Save