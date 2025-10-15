“White Tiger” would find vulnerable children and adolescents in online chats or games, develop a bond to groom them for abuse, then exploit them into producing pornographic content and harming themselves on video, authorities said.

The man was arrested at his parents’ home in June.

Authorities said at the time they had identified eight victims of “White Tiger” aged between 11 and 15 from Germany, England, Canada and the United States.

The case has caused horrified reactions and prompted questions about whether German authorities could have acted sooner and prevented some of the abuse.

The Zeit newspaper reported that the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) in the United States alerted German authorities in 2021 to an apparently Hamburg-based predator going by the name of “White Tiger”.

According to the newspaper, NCMEC provided a roughly 40-page document containing chat transcripts from the Discord online platform in which “White Tiger” demanded photos from two young girls, urging them to harm themselves and suggesting they take their own lives.

Police questioned the suspect at the time, but he was not arrested until this year.

During the arrest, police also seized illegal weapons – knives, brass knuckles and a baton – as well as computers and hard drives, which are still being analysed, according to prosecutors.

Criminal proceedings will be held behind closed doors, the Hamburg public prosecutor’s office said.

-Agence France-Presse