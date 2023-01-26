Man brutally mauled by crocodile in Northern Territory

A man has been flown to hospital after being attacked by a crocodile. Photo / File

A man has been flown to hospital after being attacked by a crocodile. Photo / File

A man has been brutally mauled by a crocodile in the Northern Territory.

He was collecting crocodile eggs on the banks of the Daly River on Thursday when the animal attacked, the NT News reported.

The man was airlifted to safety and taken to Royal Darwin Hospital for surgery.

He suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries to his leg.

NT WorkSafe is investigating the incident.

Crocodile attacks are reasonably rare and usually only happen when the animal feels threatened or provoked.

The Queensland government’s ‘Crocwise’ campaign says it is important to stay at least five metres from the water’s edge in known crocodile waters while also ensuring that all food scraps go into the bin.

They also urge swimmers to be extra cautious at dusk and dawn when crocodiles are most active, and to always keep pets away from the water’s edge.

Swimming in murky water should also be avoided, even if it is only knee-deep.

In October last year, two swimmers were attacked while in the water at Horizontal Falls on the West Australian coast.

The men, who were off-duty tour guides, were on a fishing vessel doing some crabbing when the animal appeared and bit one of the men on the head.

They were both taken to Broome Hospital in a stable condition.