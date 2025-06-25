MAFS drama explodes in Sydney court

Donnelly previously said outside court that Burfoot had attempted to “destroy” his life.
The matter was mentioned briefly in Campbelltown Local Court outside of Sydney this week when it was adjourned to give Burfoot time to respond.
He has applied for the AVO but it has not yet been granted.
His solicitor Daniel Wakim said outside court that Donnelly was open to the matter being resolved amicably.
“In any situation, you always have to be mindful there is the possibility of a resolution,” Wakim said.
“At this particular point it is still early, we are yet to see what the respondent has to put on in relation to my client’s fears.”
Donnelly said outside court that the matter had made his life “very difficult”.
“I know for a fact that she continues to post about me almost incessantly and as of today’s outcome, I’m very pleased with it,” Donnelly said when asked about his allegations.
The matter will return to court on July 29.
NewsWire has approached Burfoot for comment.