Reports have emerged that German authorities have charged a suspect in relation to the disappearance of Madeleine McCann. Video / Sky News Australia

Reports have emerged that a suspect in the Madeleine McCann disappearance has been charged.

The British 3-year-old went missing from an apartment in Praia da Luz, Portugal, almost 15 years ago.

News agency AFP has reported that German authorities charged a suspect on Thursday evening at the request of the Portuguese prosecutor.

Earlier today, German daily newspaper Bild was reporting that convicted rapist Christian Brueckner had been made an official suspect, or an "arguido"

In June 2020, Brueckner, 44, was named by German prosecutors as the man responsible for Madeleine's kidnap and murder.

But since then, no charges had been brought.

Kate and Jerry McCann in 2020, holding an image of what Madeleine would have looked like at 16. Photo / Supplied

The Daily Mail reported that police in Portugal are understood to have acted in the last few days after it emerged Brueckner could avoid charges due to Portugal's statute of limitations. It kicks in for serious crimes after 15 years.

"The legal grounds for making Brueckner an arguido include the fact that he allegedly confessed to a friend he had snatched Madeleine and mobile phone records placed him in Praia da Luz the night she vanished," a source told the publication.

"But it is obviously linked to the fact that the Portuguese authorities want to keep their options open with the 15-year deadline looming."

Brueckner is currently serving seven years in Oldenburg prison, northern Germany, after being convicted of raping a 72-year-old woman in 2005 in Praia da Luz.

He is also being probed over the 2004 rape of Irish tour rep Hazel Behan, who has waived her anonymity, and a sex assault on a 10-year-old girl at Praia da Luz just a month before Madeleine vanished.

In a letter obtained by German media in June, Brueckner denied being involved with the disappearance. He said the prosecutors were engaged in a "scandalous pre-denial campaign in the present against me as an innocent person" and were "not suitable for an office as a lawyer for the honest and trusting German people".

Madeleine went missing from her family's holiday apartment on May 3, 2007, a few days before her fourth birthday.

Shortly afterwards, her parents Kate and Gerry, who live in Rothkey, Leicestershire, were made suspects and questioned at length several times before they were cleared.

Madeleine's disappearance has been the source of documentaries, podcasts and a Netflix series, with police identifying hundreds of people as potentially significant to the case.

The disappearance of Madeleine, or "Maddie" as she is known in Britain, sparked a massive search effort and an international media frenzy.

No trace of her has ever been found.

Last year her parents, Kate and Gerry, marked what would have been their daughter's 18th birthday.

"We hang on to the hope, however small, that we will see Madeleine again," they said last May.

"As we have said repeatedly, we need to know what has happened to our lovely daughter, no matter what. We are very grateful to the police for their continued efforts.

"We still receive so many positive words and good wishes despite the years that have gone by. It all helps and for that, we are truly grateful – thank you."