Lord Mandelson faces calls to quit over Epstein banking deal emails

By Robert Mendick , Connor Stringer , Ben Riley-Smith
Daily Telegraph UK·
10 mins to read

Emails reveal Jeffrey Epstein brokered Lord Mandelson’s UK banking deal after Epstein's sex offence conviction. Photo / Getty Images

Jeffrey Epstein brokered a deal with Lord Mandelson over the sale of a United Kingdom taxpayer-owned banking business - after Epstein had been convicted of child sex offences, emails have revealed.

The £1b ($2.28b) deal was negotiated while Mandelson was Business Secretary and only months after Epstein had been released

