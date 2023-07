The pilot only suffered minor injuries. Photo / ABC7

A pilot has emerged with minor injuries after crashing his small plane through the roof of a US airport building.

The Cessna was left with its nose stuck inside the roof of the hangar at California’s Long Beach airport, with airborne news crews capturing the bizarre scene.

ABC7 reports that the pilot, who was the only person onboard, was freed from the wreckage and taken to a local hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

