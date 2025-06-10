“He was very chuffed that he managed to personally give me this honour and he actually apologised for it taking so long – which is not a problem at all.”

Khan’s knighthood was announced in January as part of the New Year’s Honours.

“My mum’s here, and she’s been emotional since it was announced on January 1, and today’s just a great day for the family,” he said.

“Obviously, from my background, being the son of immigrants, my parents coming here from Pakistan, it’s a big deal for us.”

Khan, who is the first mayor of London to be knighted, added later in a statement on social media that his knighthood proved one could “achieve anything” with “a helping hand”.

“The London promise: if you work hard, and get a helping hand, you can achieve anything,” he said.

“[I am] immensely proud to receive a knighthood from His Majesty The King.

“Growing up on a council estate in Tooting, I never imagined I’d one day receive this great honour while serving as Mayor.

“It’s a truly humbling moment for myself and my family, and one I hope inspires others to believe in the opportunities our great capital offers.

“I’ll forever be honoured to serve the city I love – and will continue to do all I can to build a fairer, safer, greener London for everyone.”

Since Sir Sadiq succeeded Boris Johnson in 2016, knife crime has increased by more than 50%, and violent crime has soared despite a 71% increase in the portion of council tax that Londoners pay to City Hall.

Last year, families of young people killed in the capital said the mayor had “completely lost control” of the streets. He has also waged war on London’s drivers with the ultra-low emission zone (Ulez).

The petition against his knighthood accused him of having “devastated the city we love so much”, citing violent crime, rising rent costs, and increased public transport prices.

“A knighthood is an honour reserved for citizens who’ve contributed significantly to their communities or professions,” it reads.

“It’s a recognition of service that deserves the utmost respect, and as such, should not be bestowed on Sadiq Khan, who has failed to uphold his duty to our city and its inhabitants.”

The petition was created by Matthew Goodwin-Freeman, a Conservative councillor on Harrow Borough Council.

Chris Philp, the shadow home secretary, said in December that Sir Sadiq’s knighthood would see “failure ... being rewarded”.

The knighthood came days after Londoners were forced to clean up graffiti on the Underground themselves which had not been removed by Transport for London (TfL), of which Khan is chairman.

The group, founded by Joe Reeve, a 28-year-old Londoner, said they were “doing what Sadiq Khan can’t” by cleaning up Bakerloo Line carriages.

It followed Robert Jenrick, the shadow Justice Secretary, confronting fare dodgers on the Tube in a video which has been viewed millions of times on X.