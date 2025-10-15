Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / World

London became a global hub for phone theft. Now we know why and how it worked

Lizzie Dearden and Amelia Nierenberg
New York Times·
8 mins to read

Sergeant Matt Chantry searches a phone shop in north London, in September. Increasingly brazen thieves, often masked and on e-bikes, have become adept at snatching phones from residents and tourists. Photo / Andrew Testa, The New York Times

Sergeant Matt Chantry searches a phone shop in north London, in September. Increasingly brazen thieves, often masked and on e-bikes, have become adept at snatching phones from residents and tourists. Photo / Andrew Testa, The New York Times

Sirens screamed as police vans pulled into a north London street, and shocked passersby paused to watch as officers charged into three second-hand phone shops.

“Do you have a safe on your premises, sir?” one officer asked a shopkeeper, who was sitting next to his computer and a half-drunk cup

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save