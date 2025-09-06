Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Lisbon funicular cable disconnected before deadly crash, inspectors say

AFP
2 mins to read

The Gloria funicular derailed during rush hour in downtown Libson, killing at least 15 people and injuring 18. Video / AFP

A cable linking two cabins disconnected shortly before the funicular crash that killed 16 people in Lisbon this week, hours after the cable had passed a visual check, accident inspectors have said.

The information came in a note on Thursday’s accident published by Portugal’s air and rail accident investigations bureau

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save