The Gloria funicular derailed during rush hour in downtown Libson, killing at least 15 people and injuring 18. Video / AFP

A cable linking two cabins disconnected shortly before the funicular crash that killed 16 people in Lisbon this week, hours after the cable had passed a visual check, accident inspectors have said.

The information came in a note on Thursday’s accident published by Portugal’s air and rail accident investigations bureau (GPIAAF).

“According to the evidence observed so far, the scheduled maintenance plan was up to date, and a scheduled visual inspection had been conducted on the morning of the accident, which detected no anomalies in the vehicles’ cable or braking systems,” said the agency note.

But it had not been possible to visually inspect the condition of the section of the cable where it separated from the vehicle before the crash, it added.

According to the investigators’ initial findings, the funicular crashed at a speed of 60km/h. The whole incident happened in just 50 seconds, they added.