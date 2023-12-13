Voyager 2023 media awards
Lionel Dahmer, who agonised about raising a serial killer, dies at 87

7 minutes to read
New York Times
By Alex Traub

Warning: Contains graphic descriptions of violence and sexual assault.

Lionel Dahmer, the father of the serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer and the author of a haunting memoir about his son’s youth, died on December 5

