Police found 220 kilograms of ice, with an estimated potential street value of $44 million. Photo / NSW police

Plumbers were left shocked after stumbling across mounds of cash and the drug ice while fixing a leaking toilet pipe at a unit in Sydney's southwest last year.

Police went to the unit in Minter St, Canterbury, about 3.20pm on July 9, 2021 after worker who were fixing the pipe reportedly found bags of cash and a crystal substance in an open cupboard.

Police also found more than $1.1m in cash. Photo / NSW police

The unit was declared a crime scene and officers from Burwood Police Area Command and specialist forensic officers examined the unit and a locked garage beneath the complex.

The search uncovered 15 cardboard boxes containing almost 220 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine with an estimated potential street value of $44 million.

Officers also found 95g of MDMA and 35g of cocaine, plus chemicals consistent with the manufacture of gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GBH), gamma-butyrolactone (GBL) and meth.

The illegal drugs were found in boxes in a locked garage beneath the unit. Photo / NSW police

There was also close to $1.15 million, some in a grocery bag, stored in the unit and garage.

Detectives from the State Crime Command's Drug and Firearms Squad have now taken over the investigation under Strike Force Joylyn, NSW Police said.

Now, police are appealing for information from the public, releasing image of the cash and illegal drugs seized.

Police have also released CCTV footage of a man they believe can assist with investigations.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they believe may be able to assist with their investigation. Photo / NSW police

He was pictured walking along Minter St about 8.10pm on the day police were called to the unit.

He is described as being of Asian appearance, about 170cm tall, of thin build, aged between 25-30, with short black hair.

Police are urging anyone who recognises the man – or has information relating to the discovery of the cash and drugs at the unit – to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Investigations are continuing.