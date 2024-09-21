“He was a monster enabled by the system,” Armstrong told a news conference.
Earlier allegations
Fayed’s accusers say the assaults took place in his apartments in London and at his properties in Paris, including the Ritz hotel, which he also owned.
Armstrong said the current claims were focused on Harrods because of “collective corporate responsibility” and “vicarious liability”, the evidence showing that “clearly there was a pattern beyond peradventure (doubt)”.
Vicarious liability is where the corporation is held responsible for the actions of employees, and Harrods has accepted this principle in settling some allegations about Fayed that came to light last year.
Since the BBC investigation, however, it has received new inquiries.
Fayed had previously been accused of sexually assaulting and groping multiple women but a 2015 police investigation into a rape allegation did not lead to any charges.
London’s Metropolitan Police said it was “aware” of allegations of sexual offences reported to the force “over a number of years” in relation to Fayed.
“Each one was investigated and, where appropriate, advice from the Crown Prosecution Service was sought. No charges resulted from these investigations,” the Met said in a statement.
However, the police said that it would “investigate accordingly” if further information was made available. It had made progress in “improving the quality” of investigations into sexual offences in recent years, it added.
‘Highly manipulative’
The latest allegations include a repeated pattern of women who underwent a selection process for positions close to the chairman.
Fayed sold Harrods to the investment arm of Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund for a reported £1.5 billion ($3.2 billion).
He also owned Fulham Football Club, where the lawyers were also “aware” of claims of sexual abuse.
“Underneath the glitz and glamour”, there was “a toxic, unsafe and abusive environment”, said Gloria Allred, an American lawyer on the case who has represented victims of convicted sex offenders like Jeffrey Epstein.
Fayed, she said, was the “epitome of a serial sexual abuser”.