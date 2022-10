Magnitude 5.1 quake strikes in San Francisco Bay Area. Photo / AP

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.1 rattled the San Francisco Bay Area Tuesday. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The US Geological Survey said the 11:42am quake struck 19 kilometres east of San Jose at a depth of about 6km. The area is about 64km southeast of downtown San Francisco.

People reported feeling the quake as far south as Santa Cruz.

A 3.1 aftershock followed about 5 minutes later, according to the US Geological Survey.