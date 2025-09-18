Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / World

Labour, environmental abuses detailed in China’s vast squid harvests

Katrina Northrop
Washington Post·
6 mins to read

Squid caught in abusive conditions may end up on US and European plates. Photo / 123RF

Squid caught in abusive conditions may end up on US and European plates. Photo / 123RF

China’s vast, uncontrolled squid-fishing effort in the unregulated waters off South America is putting marine ecosystems at risk of depletion and leaving crew members vulnerable to physical abuse, overwork and even death, according to a new report by the Environmental Justice Foundation.

The investigation by the London-based non-profit sheds light

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save