Kermadec Islands rocked by 6.4 magnitude quake, no tsunami threat to NZ

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake has been reported in the Kermadec Islands region, about 1100km northeast of New Zealand.
The National Emergency Management Agency is monitoring the potential that a tsunami created by an earthquake could reach New Zealand.
At 4.31pm the agency posted on Twitter: "Coastal inundation (flooding of land areas) is not expected following the Kermadec Islands region earthquake. People do not need to evacuate unless directly advised by local civil defence authorities."
At 4.44pm the agency confirmed there was no threat of tsunami.
"Based on current information, the assessment is that the earthquake is unlikely to have caused a tsunami that will pose a threat to New Zealand."
