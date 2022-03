An Indian soldier guards at the site of a grenade explosion in Srinagar, Kashmir. At least one civilian was killed and nearly two dozen were injured. Photo / AP

One person was killed and more than 20 others injured yesterday when an assailant lobbed a grenade at a busy market in the main city in Indian-controlled Kashmir, police said.

According to local media reports, the target of the attack in Srinagar appeared to have been security personnel in the area. There was a huge crowd in the market when the grenade exploded.

Ten year old Kashmiri boy injured in a grenade explosion arrives for treatment at a hospital in Srinagar, Kashmir. Photo / AP

The injured were taken to hospital.

Police officer Sujit Kumar said security forces were investigating and that the attacker would be found soon.

An Indian soldier guards at the site of a grenade explosion in Srinagar, Kashmir. Photo / AP

Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan, which both claim the region in its entirety.

India accuses Pakistan of supporting armed rebels who want to unite the region, either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country. Islamabad denies the accusation and says it only provides diplomatic and moral support for the Kashmiri people.

An elderly Kashmiri man injured in a grenade explosion receives treatment at a hospital in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir. Photo / AP

In Indian-controlled Kashmir, tens of thousands of civilians, rebels and government forces have been killed in the past two decades.