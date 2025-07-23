A federal judge in Florida denied the request to unseal grand jury transcripts from the Jeffrey Epstein investigation. Photo / 123rf

A federal judge in Florida has denied the Justice Department’s request to unseal grand jury transcripts from the investigation of deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein in that state.

The department – under increasing pressure from President Donald Trump’s political base – petitioned the court last week to release those closely held records of the testimony of witnesses who appeared before the grand jury. But in a 12-page opinion today, US District Judge Robin L. Rosenberg said that she could not legally do so under guidelines governing grand jury secrecy set by the US Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit, which includes Florida.

The Justice Department continues to pursue separate pushes to release grand jury transcripts related to Epstein and his associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, in Manhattan, where both were charged with sex trafficking and other crimes. Maxwell was convicted in 2021 and is currently serving a 20-year sentence in Florida. Epstein died while awaiting trial and his death was ruled a suicide.

The federal judges in New York overseeing the motion to release the transcripts there said that the department had not “adequately addressed” the limited factors under which grand jury material can be publicly released in that appellate district. They requested further briefing from government lawyers and input from representatives for Epstein and Maxwell as well as their victims.