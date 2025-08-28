Advertisement
Journalists under fire: Gaza deaths echo Maguindanao massacre challenges

By Ishaan Tharoor
Washington Post·
6 mins to read

In Gaza, Israeli strikes have killed at least 189 Palestinian journalists, sparking international condemnation and calls for accountability. Photo / Getty Images

Analysis by Ishaan Tharoor

The biggest single massacre of journalists in modern memory took place more than a decade and a half ago.

About 100 armed men linked to a powerful local political clan in the southern Philippine province of Maguindanao ambushed and killed 58 people who were part of a convoy headed

