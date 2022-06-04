Joe Biden set to visit Saudi Arabia in diplomatic U-turn

Joe Biden once stated he saw "very little social redeeming value in the present GGovernment in Saudi Arabia". Photo / Getty Images

Joe Biden once stated he saw "very little social redeeming value in the present GGovernment in Saudi Arabia". Photo / Getty Images

Joe Biden plans to visit Saudi Arabia later this month in a diplomatic U-turn after he previously called for the kingdom to be made a pariah on the world stage.

It came after the country agreed to boost oil production and extend a truce in Yemen, and as the US tries to isolate Russia diplomatically.

Biden was expected to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, who was accused by US intelligence of ordering the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, the dissident US-based journalist in 2018.

During the 2020 election campaign, Biden called for Saudi leaders to be treated as "the pariah that they are" and said they would "pay the price" for Khashoggi's death.

The president said then he saw "very little social redeeming value in the present Government in Saudi Arabia".

Khashoggi, who had criticised the crown prince in The Washington Post, was lured to a Saudi consulate in Istanbul where he was killed.

Shortly after taking office, Biden released an intelligence report that suggested the crown prince authorised the attack.

The US has accused Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of ordering the murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Photo / Getty Images

Biden imposed visa restrictions on dozens of Saudis accused of threatening dissidents, and scaled back support for a Saudi-led campaign of airstrikes in Yemen over civilian casualties.

The US is currently facing soaring petrol prices, which many voters blame on the president.

White House officials see it as a major contributing factor to Biden's low approval rating. If they remain high, it will help Republicans in mid-term elections in November.

On Thursday, Saudi Arabia agreed to increase oil production by more than expected.

US officials also said the kingdom had been supportive in diplomacy that led to an extension of a truce between Yemen's Riyadh-backed Government and Houthi rebels.

In a statement, Biden said: "Saudi Arabia demonstrated courageous leadership by taking initiatives early on to endorse and implement terms of the UN-led truce."

Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary, said: "This truce would not be possible without the cooperative diplomacy from across the region.

"We specifically recognise the leadership of King Salman and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia in helping consolidate the truce."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Photo / Getty Images

Biden is also keen to counter recent visits to Saudi Arabia by Russian and Chinese officials. Sergei Lavrov, the Russian foreign minister, was there this week.

Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf, secretary general of the Gulf Co-operation Council. Photo / Getty Images

However, Biden has refused to confirm he would go to Saudi Arabia.

He said: "Look, I'm not going to change my view on human rights. But, as president of the United States, my job is to bring peace if I can, and that's what I'm going to try to do.

"There is a possibility that I would be going to meet with both the Israelis and some Arab countries at the time, including I expect would be Saudi Arabia, would be included in that, if I did go."

A senior US official said the president would engage with a foreign leader if he "determines that it's in the interests of the United States" and that "such an engagement can deliver results".

The official said "much" of the concern over Saudi Arabia's actions "predated our administration".

He said there were "strategic priorities that are important to address" and "our contacts and diplomacy have intensified recently".

Boris Johnson met with Mohammed bin Salman in March. Photo / Getty Images

The visit was expected to happen around the time Biden heads to Europe for Nato and G7 summits.

Under consideration is a visit that could also include meetings with the leaders of Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

The meeting with Saudi leaders would ease tensions between the US and the world's leading oil exporter.

Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state, this week said Biden wanted to "recalibrate the relationship" with Saudi Arabia.

He said the president wanted to "make sure that the relationship was serving our own interests".

Biden's decision came after Boris Johnson visited Saudi Arabia in March, meeting with the crown prince for almost two hours.

The Prime Minister said he had raised human rights issues and that "things are changing".