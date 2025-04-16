Donald Trump has repeatedly disparaged his predecessor since taking office. Joe Biden has not spoken out publicly – until now.
Former US President Joe Biden, in his first public comments since leaving the White House, slammed the Trump administration’s handling of Social Security, saying sweeping cuts to the programme’s staffing have left beneficiaries uncertain whether they will receive their payments.
“In fewer than 100 days, this administration has done so much damage and so much devastation. It’s breath-taking that it could happen so fast,” Biden said, though he never mentioned Donald Trump’s name during the speech. “They’re taking a hatchet to the Social Security Administration, pushing out 7000 employees, including the most seasoned officials.”
Biden added: “People are now genuinely concerned for the first time in history – for the first and only time in history – that their Social Security benefits may be delayed or interrupted. They’ve gotten it during wartime, during recessions, during the pandemic – no matter what, they got it. But now, for the first time ever, that may change. It would be a calamity for millions of families, millions of people.”
As Trump and his ally Elon Musk have pursued drastic cost-cutting efforts throughout the US Government, the Social Security Administration has lost thousands of employees, with thousands more expected to follow. Amid that turmoil, the agency has faced website outages, technical glitches, unanswered phone lines, attempts to access private data and other problems.