Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Jet stream pattern and ‘heat domes’ fuel soaring temperatures around globe

Financial Times
By: Camilla Hodgson and Steven Bernard
4 mins to read
A Pharmacy shop sign displays the outside temperature of 46C in downtown Rome on July 18. Photo / AP

A Pharmacy shop sign displays the outside temperature of 46C in downtown Rome on July 18. Photo / AP

Scientists studying band of fast-moving air that influences mid-latitudes weather.

Simultaneous heatwaves and flooding in swaths of the US, Europe and Asia are being fuelled by a specific jet stream pattern that creates a series

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World