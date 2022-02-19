Jean-Luc Brunel. Photo / BFM TV

Jeffrey Epstein's friend Jean-Luc Brunel, who is alleged to have also abused Prince Andrew "sex slave" Virginia Giuffre, has been found dead in prison.

According to Le Monde and Le Parisian in France, the disgraced fashion modelling agent was found dead in his cell at La Sante in Paris this weekend.

The 76-year-old, an old friend of Epstein's, had been indicted and remanded in custody in December 2020, after he was accused of rape and sexual assault of minors, including three 12-year-old sisters.

Brunel was also being investigated over human trafficking and being part of a criminal conspiracy amid his association with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

He was believed to be a key member of Epstein's inner circle, described by many as the paedophile's "best mate" and "pimp".

Epstein was found dead in his cell in 2019 and now, with Brunel's similar death, it is believed many of the secrets of Epstein's abuse and trafficking ring may have gone to the grave with them.

Brunel was detained at Paris' Charles de Gaulle Airport in 2020 as part of a broad French probe unleashed by sex-trafficking charges in the US against Epstein.

Prosecutors said an investigation into the causes of death has been opened after he was found overnight. It is reported that he was found dead at around 1am during a night check by prison guards.

Earlier this week, Britain's Prince Andrew agreed to settle a case in which he was accused of sexually abusing a 17-year-old girl supplied to him by Epstein. The deal with Virginia Giuffre, in which Andrew agreed to make a substantial donation to his accuser's charity, avoids a trial.

Giuffre has previously claimed Brunel "farmed out" girls to Epstein, as well as other men, for sex.

She has claimed she was forced to have sex with Brunel at Epstein's home, and also alleged Brunel once set up a photoshoot with seven Russian girls while Prince Andrew watched.

The disgraced French agent is known to have taken on at least 25 trips on Epstein's private plane.

Many of Brunel's alleged crimes are claimed to have taken place in a Paris apartment owned by Epstein.

In 2019, French cops raided the offices of Karin Models, an agency founded by Brunel.

Epstein gave Brunel "up to a million dollars" in 2004 to help launch his new modelling agency, MC2 Model Management.

They also searched Epstein's luxury Paris home not far from the Arc de Triomphe.

Brunel started his career as a model scout, and has worked with celebrities including Jerry Hall, Sharon Stone, and Monica Bellucci.

Corinne Dreyfus-Schmidt,Brunel's lawyer, had insisted her client was innocent of any wrongdoing.

A number of former models have given evidence against Brunel, waving their right to anonymity in order to make the allegations public.

Among them is New Zealander Zoe Brock, who claimed in statements made to French investigators that she was abused in his Paris home in the early 1990s.

An avid user of cocaine, Brunel once famously defended his drug problem – saying it was fine because he didn't it during the day, only at night.

