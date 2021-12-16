Jeffrey Epstein's cellmate dishes on the paedophile's final days, suicide

Jeffrey Epstein died in a Manhattan prison. Photo / Florida Department of Law Enforcement

WARNING: THIS STORY DISCUSSES SUICIDE

A former cellmate of Jeffrey Epstein has opened up about the paedophile's final days, his suicide, his character and what life was like inside jail.

Right after Epstein's death, cellmate Bill Mersey wrote to reporter Cindy Adams detailing a number of claims that had never been published - until now.

In it, he told of how punishing Manhattan Correctional Centre is, to the point where it drives people to take their own life.

He opened up about how it was the inmates' jobs to keep an eye on four cells deemed suicide risks.

"If you didn't want to kill yourself before, you would after a few days at MCC (Manhattan Correctional Centre - the prison where Epstein was held). Minus trained psychologists, it was inmates who, with a whole three hours' training, had to watch four suicide cells on the second floor.

"Inmates were stowed away in 50 square feet with a cellmate and nothing to do but kill themselves. No commissary or phone access. 'Training' was mostly ogling the female psychologist teaching it. The pay, 12 cents, up to 40 cents, an hour.

"Into this prison came Bernie Kerik, El Chapo, Paul Manafort," Mersey wrote, reportedly.

Mersey also opened up about Epstein's personally, describing him as "soft" and unable to handle the situation he found himelf in.

He described Epstein as a "scared man".

"Epstein was initially brought into 'general population', a residence he was in no way prepared to handle. He also complained about the laxative the prison gave him and asked them not to continue giving him what they were prescribing. Didn't matter. It's what they gave him.

"The prison was abuzz with our new felon. He talked finance, saying, 'Stocks are like women. You have to study to see what makes them happy. Observe their reaction to international news. Then you can predict their movements and that's how you win.' "

Epstein's cell. Photo / 60 Minutes

Mersey also detailed Epstein's final day alive and how he was acting before taking his own life.

"He wasn't talking. He wouldn't say. He struck me as depressed. Suicidal. He sat down on the bare floor, his back to his bunk, eating the prison food off a styrofoam plate.

"I asked, 'What the f**k are you doing? Why you eating on the floor?' 'It's just easier this way' was his response. As though he was somewhat resolved to his fate that night. He'd been denied bail and was facing the reality of the rest of his life behind bars.

"As usual, the conversation centred around his adapting to prison life. And he signed off around 10pm to hit the hay.

"Then one night, another watcher reported hearing the sound of tearing sheets. Conclusion was Jeffrey had killed himself."

"That Saturday morning we were informed at wake-up that we'd be eating breakfast in our cells. We were locked down indefinitely. Jeffrey Epstein had killed himself a few hours before and the building was crawling with government agents.

"Assumption he had killed himself was reinforced when another inmate reported that in the wee hours he'd heard the sound of tearing sheets from Jeffrey's cell in which he'd been left all alone after this bunky had been returned to general population.

"Nobody killed him. Jeffrey Epstein killed himself. No reason not to believe it. That Jeffrey Epstein killed himself I have no doubt."