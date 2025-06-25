Advertisement
‘Jaws’ inspires generations of shark scientists despite fear factor

By Alexa Robles-Gil
New York Times·
5 mins to read

Peter Benchley who wrote the book Jaws. Steven Spielberg's film version inspired a generation of shark scientists, despite initially vilifying sharks. Photo / Chris Polk via Universal Studio Home Video

Peter Benchley who wrote the book Jaws. Steven Spielberg's film version inspired a generation of shark scientists, despite initially vilifying sharks. Photo / Chris Polk via Universal Studio Home Video

When Steven Spielberg’s famous mechanical shark, Bruce, first appeared on-screen in the summer of 1975, Chris Lowe thought it looked fake.

Lowe, who now leads the Shark Lab at California State Long Beach, was 11 that year.

He had grown up on Martha’s Vineyard, the island in Massachusetts where

