An artist's impression of he Hakuto spacecraft on the surface of the moon with the Earth in the background. Illustration / ispace via AP

A Japanese company tried to land its own spacecraft on the moon early Wednesday, saying the mission had apparently failed.

Controllers peered at their screens in Tokyo, expressionless, as the minutes went by with still no word from the lander.

Takeshi Hakamada, founder and CEO of ispace at the livestream of HAKUTO-R private lunar exploration programme on screen during the lunar landing event. Photo / Eugene Hoshiko, AP

A webcast commentator urged everyone to be patient, as the controllers investigated what might have happened. Contact was lost as the lander descended the final 10m, traveling around 25kph.

“Everyone, please give us a few minutes to confirm,” he urged.

A photographer shoots the models of the lander and the lunar rover of HAKUTO-R private lunar exploration programme prior to the landing attempt. Photo / Eugene Hoshiko, AP

“We have to assume that we could not complete the landing on the lunar surface,” said Takeshi Hakamada, founder and CEO of the company, space.

If successful, the company ispace would be the first private business to pull off a lunar landing.

Only three governments have successfully landed on the moon: Russia, the United States, and China. An Israeli nonprofit tried to land on the moon in 2019, but its spacecraft was destroyed on impact.

The 2.3m Japanese lander carried a mini lunar rover for the United Arab Emirates and a toylike robot from Japan designed to roll around in the moon dust. There were also items from private customers on board.

A model of the lander of HAKUTO-R at Miraikan, the National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation, in Tokyo. Photo / Eugene Hoshiko, AP

Named Hakuto, Japanese for white rabbit, the spacecraft had targeted Atlas crater in the northeastern section of the moon’s near side, more than 87km across and just over 1 mile (2 kilometers) deep.

Hakuto took a long, roundabout route to the moon following its December liftoff, beaming back photos of Earth along the way.



