An image of galaxy cluster Abell S1063 lying some 4.5 billion light-years from Earth in the constellation Grus (the Crane) taken by the James Webb Space Telescope. Photo / HANDOUT / ESA/ WEBB / AFP

An image of galaxy cluster Abell S1063 lying some 4.5 billion light-years from Earth in the constellation Grus (the Crane) taken by the James Webb Space Telescope. Photo / HANDOUT / ESA/ WEBB / AFP

The James Webb space telescope’s deepest view of a single target yet depicts spinning arcs of light that are galaxies from the universe’s distant past, the European Space Agency said today.

The new image took the world’s most powerful telescope more than 120 hours to capture, making it the longest Webb has ever focused on a single target.

It is also “Webb’s deepest gaze on a single target to date”, the European Space Agency (ESA) said in a statement, making the image one of the deepest ever captured of the cosmos.

At the bright centre of the image is a massive cluster of galaxies called Abell S1063, which is 4.5 billion light years from Earth.

But it is not the true target.