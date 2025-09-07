“She is very disgruntled about how the whole thing played out and how they got ‘amnesty’ she calls it,” Edgar said.

“From my investigations she is in fact a family member and her information checks out.”

Edgar – known as the “Coffin Confessor” for his work revealing secrets for people in life and after their death – says he has been hired by the woman to reveal the truth about her family once she dies.

“She knows that he has lived in Australia. His lover is a male and he may have transformed into a female and may have worked in the childcare industry,” Edgar told news.com.au.

“She asked if I would disclose this at her funeral – probably a lot of family won’t turn up. She is the black sheep of the family because she wanted Thompson to stay in prison.

“If it all works out and I can prove it is all factual, which I think I can, my lawyer tells me I am able to disclose the identity in another country. Personally I would do it anyway.

“The rest of the family seems to think that because they were kids when they did what they did, they’ve done their time. But it was one of the most bold, horrible crimes, and this lady does not.”

Two-year-old James was abducted from a Merseyside shopping centre on February 12, 1993 by Thompson and Jon Venables.

A police poster featuring a pic of 2-year-old murder victim James Bulger. Photo / Getty Images

CCTV footage captured the boys leading James away while his mother was paying for shopping. Thompson and Venables took James two and a half miles (4km) to a railway track, where they beat him to death with bricks and a metal bar.

Along the way, James was kicked and punched, and despite being seen by 38 people, some of whom challenged the boys, he was not rescued.

His body was found two days later on the railway line. He had been stripped and had paint thrown in his eyes.

The site where the body of James Bulger was found. Photo / Getty Images

Following their arrest and throughout the trial, Robert Thompson and Jon Venables were identified as Child A and Child B.

Both were found guilty. The judge released their names after the trial.

In June 2001 they were released and given new identities, protected by a court injunction granting them lifetime anonymity.

In February 2010, Venables was returned to prison after child abuse images were discovered on his computer, and he violated his parole conditions by visiting Merseyside, according to BBC.

He was released again in August 2013 with a second new identity. However, in November 2017, he was recalled once more, and in February 2018, he received a sentence of three years and four months for possessing child abuse images.

In 2019, James Bulger’s father, Ralph Bulger, was unsuccessful in a legal challenge to have Venables’ new identity publicly disclosed, the BBC reported. Venables will be eligible for another parole review soon.

Ralph Bulger, the father of James Bulger, outside at Liverpool Crown Court, where a victim personal statement to Jon Venables' parole board was made on his behalf. Photo / Getty Images

Thompson is not known to have reoffended since his release.

Media reports and chat forums in Australia have previously suggested Thompson may have been living in Australia or New Zealand.

In December 2000 The Guardian reported the Home Office was considering sending Venables and Thompson to an English-speaking country, possibly New Zealand, Australia or Canada, after their release.

A spokesman for the Australian High Commission at the time said Thompson and Venables would not be allowed in because the country’s immigration rules also barred anyone with a criminal record who had served a prison term. “Australia welcomes migrants but we like to ensure they are the sort of people that are going to be of benefit to Australian society.”

In 2006, it was reported that Thompson was settled in the UK and in a long-term relationship with a man – “and it is believed that his partner knows his true identity”.

Edgar, who is paid anywhere between $2000 and $10,000 for his services, says he cannot reveal any further details about Thompson, and takes seriously his commitment to preserving the privacy of his clients.

He has made headlines around the world for his work granting wishes of the dying – and other wishes of those living with a score to settle.

Edgar, who has also been called “death’s concierge”, says he gets a sense of satisfaction for “being the vehicle for karma”.

“It’s worked out to be a job I’ve never thought it could be.”

