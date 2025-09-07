Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

James Bulger killer Robert Thompson may be living in Australia as woman, relative claims

By Cydonee Mardon
news.com.au·
5 mins to read

Robert Thompson, one of James Bulger’s killers, is alleged to be living in Australia as a woman. Photo / Getty Images

Robert Thompson, one of James Bulger’s killers, is alleged to be living in Australia as a woman. Photo / Getty Images

One of the 10-year-old boys convicted of murdering British toddler James Bulger three decades ago is believed to be living in Australia as a woman and working in childcare.

The claim was made by a relative of Robert Thompson, who was released from custody in 2001 under a new

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save