Jamaica braces as ‘extremely powerful’ Hurricane Melissa looms

Hurricane Melissa is bearing down on Jamaica and other parts of the Caribbean as a top-level Category 5 storm, with forecasters predicting catastrophic flooding and urging residents to seek shelter immediately. Photo / RAMMB, CIRA, AFP
Hurricane Melissa is threatening Jamaica with potentially deadly rains after rapidly intensifying into a top-level Category 5 storm, as residents scrambled for shelter from what could be the Caribbean island nation’s most violent weather on record.
Melissa has already been blamed for at least four deaths in Haiti and theDominican Republic, and is set to unleash torrential rains on parts of Jamaica in a direct hit on the island.
Part of the punch stems from Melissa’s worryingly slow pace: it’s lumbering along slower than most people walk, at just three miles per hour or less.
So areas in its path could endure punishing conditions for far longer than a hurricane that passes by more quickly.
Melissa is packing maximum winds nearing 270km/h, the US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) said in its latest update.
Experts warned it could be the strongest storm to make landfall in Jamaica’s recorded history.
NHC director Michael Brennan said Jamaicans should prepare to shelter.
Some residents were scrambling to makeshift shelters for lack of other safe spaces to go.
In the farming community of Flagaman in St Elizabeth, some residents hunkered down in a bar.
Owner Enrico Coke said he opened his place for fear that his neighbours had nowhere to go: “I’m concerned about farmers, the fishermen will be suffering after this.”
“We’ll need help as soon as possible, especially water for the people.”
A 79-year-old man was found dead in the Dominican Republic after being swept away in a stream, officials there said. A 13-year-old boy was missing.
In neighbouring Haiti, the civil protection agency reported the deaths of three people caused by storm conditions.
“You feel powerless, unable to do anything, just run away and leave everything behind,” Angelita Francisco, a 66-year-old homemaker who fled her neighbourhood in the Dominican Republic, told AFP through tears.
Floodwater had inundated her house, causing her refrigerator to float away as trash bobbed around the home.