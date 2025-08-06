Advertisement
Italy approves $15.6b project for world’s longest suspension bridge

By Alice Ritchie
AFP·
4 mins to read

Italy approved a €13.5 billion project for the world’s longest suspension bridge, which would connect Sicily to the mainland. Photo / Webuild

Italy’s government has approved a €13.5 billion ($15.6b) project to build what would be the world’s longest suspension bridge, connecting the island of Sicily to the mainland.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s coalition hailed the state-funded project as an economic boost for the impoverished south of Italy – only for

