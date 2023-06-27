Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has a 40-minute meeting with Xi Jinping in Beijing overnight, it’s revealed former Transport Minister Michael Wood ignored official advice to not toll the new O Mahurangi Penlink road and Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi has canceled the rest of his 2023 tour in the latest headlines. Video / NZ Herald / Getty / BBC

An Italian teacher has finally been sacked after she managed to avoid work for two decades while still collecting a paycheque

Cinzia Paolina De Lio, ostensibly a teacher of literature and philosophy at a school in Venice, used holidays, sick leave and permits to attend conferences in order to escape the classroom.

The Times reports that, when she did turn up, her efforts were distinctly sub-par,

School inspectors who were lucky enough to catch her at work said that her lessons were confused, De Lio making them up as she went.

Cinzia Paolina De Lio. Photo / LinkedIn

She borrowed textbooks from her pupils when she forgot to bring her own and her pupils reportedly went on strike when she busied herself with sending text messages during an oral exam.

De Lio was sacked but was remarkably reinstated after appealing the decision.

That decision stood until the court realised she had only spent 4 years in the classroom in her 24 years of employment.

It then reversed its decision.

The case then went to the Italian Supreme Court which ruled that De Lio was “permanently and absolutely unsuitable” for the job.

The Times report that media chasing De Lio were unable to reach her for comment.

She had gone on holiday.

A 2021 study showed that Kiwis were no strangers to low-level laziness.

The survey by employment site Seek showed 34 per cent of New Zealanders have called in sick to have a “lazy day” off work.

The survey of 4000 Kiwis showed the “lazy or duvet days” were spent relaxing and recharging, getting some exercise, and binge-watching favourite TV shows. Although the boss might not approve, Seek resident psychologist Sabina Read said the occasional lazy day was good for mental health.

Maybe just not 20 years worth.



