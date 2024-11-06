“The two also discussed the Iranian threat,” it added.

Egypt, the first Arab state to sign a peace deal with Israel, also congratulated Trump.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi told Trump in a call Cairo would work with him “to contribute to stability, peace and development in the Middle East”.

However, Iran-backed Hezbollah said tens of thousands of its militants were ready to fight Israel, adding the US election result would have no bearing on the war in Lebanon.

Its leader warned nowhere in Israel would be “off-limits” to attacks.

Hezbollah claimed a slew of missile and drone attacks on Wednesday, including two that targeted naval bases near the Israeli city of Haifa and two near Tel Aviv.

Israel’s military also said a missile was fired into southern Israel from central Gaza, where it has battled the Tehran-backed Hamas group since Palestinian militants launched a deadly attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

Hezbollah’s main bastion of south Beirut came under Israeli air attack after a warning to evacuate.

An image taken from Hezbollah's Al-Manar TV on November 6, 2024 showing Hezbollah chief Naim Qasem delivering a televised speech from an undisclosed location. Photo / AFP / Ho / Al-Manar

Israel and Hezbollah have been at war since late September, when the Israeli military widened the focus of its Gaza war to securing its northern border with Lebanon.

Hezbollah began low-intensity cross-border attacks on Israel last year, in support of its Palestinian ally Hamas after the October 7 attack.

Efforts to end the war in Gaza sparked by the Hamas attack have yet to bear fruit, and the war in Lebanon has killed at least 3050 people since October 2023, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

In a televised speech marking 40 days since his predecessor Hassan Nasrallah was killed in a strike, new Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem said “we have tens of thousands of trained resistance combatants” ready to fight.

His address aired after Trump’s victory was announced, but had been recorded earlier.

Qassem said whoever won the election would have no impact on any possible ceasefire deal for Lebanon.

“What will stop this ... war is the battlefield,” he said, citing fighting in south Lebanon and Hezbollah attacks on Israel.

Hezbollah announced on Wednesday it had Iran-made Fatah 110 missiles, weapons with a 300km range that military expert Riad Kahwaji described as the group’s “most accurate”.

Earlier, Hezbollah said it targeted a military base near Israel’s main airport close to commercial hub Tel Aviv, but Israel’s Airports Authority said operations were not disrupted.

‘War of attrition’

Lebanon’s official National News Agency reported Israeli airstrikes on the Bekaa Valley in eastern Lebanon and the southern city of Nabatiyeh.

An AFP correspondent in the eastern city of Baalbek reported intense strikes in and around the city.

Israel is “betting on prolonging the war so it becomes a war of attrition... We are ready,” Qassem said in his second speech since being named Hezbollah’s secretary-general last week.

He also called for Lebanese sovereignty to be safeguarded in any truce talks.

Qassem demanded explanations from the Lebanese army after Israeli commandos seized a man from north Lebanon on Saturday who they said was a senior Hezbollah operative.

He said the operation was “a great offence to Lebanon” and a “violation” of its sovereignty.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has already spoken to Donald Trump. Photo / AFP

‘Save us’

In Gaza, where the 13-month war has had a devastating impact, people were desperate for a solution and voiced the hope Trump might offer one.

Hamas’ October 7 attack resulted in 1206 deaths, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.

Israel’s retaliatory campaign has killed 43,391 people in Gaza, a majority of them civilians, according to figures from the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry the United Nations considers reliable.

“We were displaced, killed... there’s nothing left for us, we want peace,” said 60-year-old Mamdouh al-Jadba, who was displaced to Gaza City from Jabalia.

“I hope Trump finds a solution. We need someone strong like Trump to end the war and save us...”

The UN said on Wednesday its polio vaccination campaign in Gaza had ended, with more than half a million children vaccinated despite the war.

Netanyahu earlier feted Trump’s “huge victory” as “history’s greatest comeback”.

The United States is Israel’s top ally and military backer, and the election came at a critical time for the Middle East.

While maintaining the steady flow of aid to Israel, US President Joe Biden’s administration had for months piled pressure on Netanyahu to agree to a truce.

Analysts say Netanyahu wanted a Trump return, given their long-standing personal friendship and the American’s hawkishness on Israel’s arch-foe Iran.