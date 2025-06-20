Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Israeli military hits Tehran sites, cites nuclear threat

AFP
2 mins to read

Israel's military struck dozens of targets in Tehran, including a centre for Iran's nuclear weapons project. Photo / Getty Images)

Israel's military struck dozens of targets in Tehran, including a centre for Iran's nuclear weapons project. Photo / Getty Images)

Israel’s military said Friday it struck dozens of targets in Tehran overnight, including what it called a centre for the “research and development of Iran’s nuclear weapons project”, in the eighth day of war between the two foes.

In a statement, the army said it had “completed a series of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World