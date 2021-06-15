Israel Palestine conflict: Israel launches fresh strikes on Gaza

Israel confirmed it launched airstrikes on occupied Gaza. The attack comes weeks after Israeli airstrikes in May killed over 250 Palestinians. Photo / Twitter

Israel confirmed it launched airstrikes on occupied Gaza. The attack comes weeks after Israeli airstrikes in May killed over 250 Palestinians. Photo / Twitter

Israel has launched fresh air strikes on Gaza after Palestinian militants sent incendiary balloons over the border.

The strikes early on Wednesday local time came after around 20 blazes were lit in farmland in southern Israel on Tuesday.

It's the first major flare-up of violence after Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire last month, following 11 days of fighting that left hundreds dead.

The balloons were sent in response to a march by right-wing Israelis through Jerusalem's Old City, celebrating the anniversary of Israel's 1967 takeover of the city's eastern sector.

TRT World reported that a Hamas radio station said an Israeli aircraft had targeted a Palestinian training camp in Gaza.

BREAKING: Israel confirmed it launched airstrikes on occupied Gaza.



The attack comes weeks after Israeli airstrikes in May killed over 250 Palestinians, and hours after Israel allowed a far-right nationalist march in occupied East Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/w1QNodXBye — AJ+ (@ajplus) June 15, 2021

The Israeli Defence Force confirmed it had struck a number of military sites belonging to Hamas in the Gaza Strip late on Tuesday night.

An Israeli airstrike levelled an office tower housing several international media organisations on May 15. Photo / AP

"The IDF is prepared for all scenarios, including the resumption of hostilities, in the face of continued terrorist acts from the Gaza Strip," the IDF said in a statement to the Jerusalem Post.